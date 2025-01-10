Titans Complete GM Interview With Dolphins Exec Reggie McKenzie

The Tennessee Titans announced they completed a virtual interview with Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie for their general manager job on Friday.

We have completed a first-round virtual interview for general manager with Reggie McKenzie, Senior Personnel Executive for the Miami Dolphins. — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 10, 2025

Tennessee is also scheduled to interview former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff and Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek on Friday.

These candidates are scheduled to interview on Saturday: Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray and Browns assistant GM Catherine Raiche Hickman.

On Sunday, Tennessee will interview Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi and Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham.

McKenzie, 61, is a former 10th-round pick of the Raiders back in 1985. He played for the Raiders, Cardinals, and 49ers before becoming an NFL executive in 1994.

After 18 years in Green Bay, McKenzie was hired by the Raiders as their GM in 2012. He was fired from his position with the Raiders when Jon Gruden took full control of the organization. The Dolphins hired him as senior personnel executive in 2019.

During his six years in Oakland, McKenzie’s teams have gone 39-70 including one playoff appearance.