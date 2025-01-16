Titans Complete Interview With Buccaneers Assistant GM John Spytek

The Tennessee Titans announced they have completed an interview with Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek.
He’s among six finalists for the Titans’ GM vacancy:
- Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray
- Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds
- Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi
- Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek
- Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham
- Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan
Spytek began his player personnel career working as an intern for the Eagles back in 2005. He later had stints with the Lions, Browns, and Broncos before eventually being hired by the Buccaneers.
Tampa elevated Spytek director to Vice President of Player Personnel in 2021 and promoted him to assistant GM in 2023.
He was a candidate for the Vikings and Raiders’ general manager jobs back in 2022.
