Titans Completed GM Interview With Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

The Titans announced they have completed their interview with Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds for their general manager vacancy.

The following is a list of those who have or will be interviewed for the position:

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns assistant GM Catherine Raiche Hickman (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.

He drew interest for general manager jobs last year from the Raiders, Chargers, and Panthers.

We will have more news on the Titans’ general manager search as it becomes available.