Titans Considering Bringing Back QB Mason Rudolph

The Titans will likely add to the quarterback room this offseason as they hold the No. 1 overall pick and have struggled to find consistent production from the position.

Tennessee QB Will Levis is currently the only quarterback under contract on the roster, as Mason Rudolph is set to hit free agency. Titans HC Brian Callahan said Rudolph will certainly be considered to return in 2025 if the fit is right. “Mason is certainly under consideration,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Mason was a really quality player for us, especially the importance of that position – the second quarterback. Being able to manage part of the room, perform, I was really pleased with Mason.”

“I would welcome him back if that was the right fit.” New GM Mike Borgonzi noted they have been in touch with Rudolph and brought up Callahan’s praise of the veteran backup when discussing potentially re-signing him. “We’re going through the process now with some of our own free agents, and then free agency with other teams,” Borgonzi said. “(Mason) certainly did enough good things (last year), and talking with Brian, he was good in the room. “We’ve been in touch with those representatives for our current free agents right now.”

Rudolph, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal last year before signing a one-year contract worth up to $3.62 million with the Titans during this past offseason.

In 2024, Rudolph appeared in eighy games for the Titans with five starts, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 25 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.

