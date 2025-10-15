Titans Expected To Be Open To Trading Away Veterans, But Not Planning To Deal Jeffery Simmons

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are likely to be active ahead of the trade deadline to try and add more picks.

While the plan right now is to keep veteran DT Jeffery Simmons, Fowler mentions OLB Arden Key, CB Roger McCreary and TE Chigoziem Okonkwo as players who could be dealt who don’t seem to be in the organization’s long-term plans.

Simmons would be the most intriguing player to other teams if the Titans made him available, as he’s playing well so far and is the team’s best player. However, the team has persistently rebuffed inquiries dating back to last year’s trade deadline.

Key, McReary and Okonkwo are all in contract years, so it makes sense that the Titans would be open to trading them away if they’re not planning to re-sign them.

Simmons, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the fourth year of his four-year, $12,663,750 rookie contract that included a $7,230,00 signing bonus.

The Titans then picked up his fifth-year option which earned him $10.753 million fully guaranteed for 2023. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the team signed him to a four-year, $94 million extension.

Simmons is due a base salary of $17.5 million in 2025 and $20.173 million and $23 million over the final two seasons of his contract.

In 2025, Simmons has appeared in six games for the Titans and recorded 28 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

For more on potential Titans players who are available ahead of the trade deadline, check out our 2025 NFL Midseason Trade Block.