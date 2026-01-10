Titans GM Mike Borgonzi Said QB Will Levis Will Have Role In 2026

Per Terry McCormick, Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said QB Will Levis will have a role on the team in 2026.

Levis missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery, but Borgonzi said the signal caller is doing well. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026 and is slated to make a base salary of $1,030,000.

Levis, 26, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He just finished the third year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus.

In 2024, Levis appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 45 times for 183 yards.