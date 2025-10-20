Titans Grant WR Tyler Lockett’s Request For Release

Titans WR Tyler Lockett asked for and was granted his release from Tennessee, according to Adam Schefter.
Lockett is expected to sign with another team after the 4 pm ET window on Wednesday.
Lockett, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.318 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he signed a three-year extension with Seattle.
Lockett was entering the final year of that deal and set to make an $11 million base salary in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $69.2 million extension with the Seahawks. Seattle reworked his contract in 2024 to sign him for two years and $29.7 million before releasing him this offseason.
From there, he signed a one-year deal with the Titans.
In 2025, Lockett has appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and caught 49 passes for 600 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!