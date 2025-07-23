Titans Had Tryouts For Six Players

The Tennessee Titans tried out six players today, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Of the group, Horne and Jefferson were signed to contracts. Ward also had a recent workout with the Vikings.

Ward, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $5.539 million contract when the Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for WR Ryan Switzer.

Dallas wound up waiving Ward coming out of the 2018 preseason and he later signed on with the Colts. After being released by Indianapolis, Ward signed on with the Ravens and returned to Baltimore in 2020 on a new deal.

Ward signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent in 2021, then landed with the Giants on a one-year deal in 2022. New York brought him back on a one-year contract in 2023, and he signed a one-year deal with Minnesota for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Ward appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 10 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defended.