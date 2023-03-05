Titans Have Opened Extension Talks With Jeffery Simmons

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that the Tennessee Titans and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons have had discussions about a long-term extension this offseason.

Simmons is in line to play out the 2023 season under the fifth-year option, which will cost the Titans $10.753 million.

However, Simmons has established himself as one of the best players at his position and a top player for the Titans.

Simmons said at the Pro Bowl that he is confident he will sign a contract extension with the team after meeting with new GM Ran Carthon.

“One thousand percent he’s a great hire,” Simmons said, via Jim Wyatt of Titans Online. “I think Miss Amy made a hell of a hire. The time we talked, and I sat down in his office, it was unbelievable. He’s an unbelievable guy. I can’t say nothing bad about him. My first impression was out the window.”

“We had a great talk, and him saying I am one of his priorities, that meant a lot,” Simmons added. “I feel like he is the person for this job. There’s not much I can say especially with talk of the contract — my (agent) is handling that. But whenever we get to that point — I feel very confident that I’ll be here in Tennessee, and I want to be in Tennessee. So, we’ll see how that goes.”

Simmons, 25, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the fourth year of his four-year, $12,663,750 rookie contract that included a $7,230,00 signing bonus. The Titans then picked up his fifth-year option back in April which will earn him $10.753 million fully guaranteed for 2023. He would be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. In 2022, Simmons appeared in 15 games for the Titans and recorded 54 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and seven pass deflections. We will have more on Simmons as the news is available.