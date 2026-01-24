Titans Interviewing Texans DBs Coach Dino Vasso For DC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Titans will interview Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso for their vacant defensive coordinator job.

New Titans HC Robert Saleh is working to fill out his coaching staff at this point.

Vasso, 38, began his coaching career as an intern at Temple back in 2011. He was later a grad student at Missouri before he took his first NFL position with the Chiefs in 2013.

From there, the Eagles hired Vasso as their defensive quality control/assistant secondary coach for the 2016 season and he would go on to spend five years in Philadelphia. The Texans hired him as their CBs coach in 2021 and he was later promoted to DBs coach in 2024.