Titans & Jets Interested In Bills Backup QB Mitch Trubisky

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bills backup QB Mitchell Trubisky is generating a little bit of interest as a pending free agent.

Fowler says the Titans and Jets are on the radar to sign Trubisky, with the Bills hoping to bring him back as well.

Trubisky, 31, was drafted by the Bears with the No. 2 overall pick out of North Carolina back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract and he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers the following year.

The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year extension worth $11.2 million in 2023. However, he was released after one year and returned to the Bills on a two-year contract.

In 2025, Trubisky appeared in four games for the Bills and completed 25 of of 35 pass attempts (71.4 percent) for 313 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.