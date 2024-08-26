Titans LB Chance Campbell Out For The Season With Torn ACL

According to Paul Kuharsky, Titans HC Brian Callahan revealed that LB Chance Campbell will miss the season due to a torn ACL.

You can expect that the team will place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

He was a standout for Tennessee during the preseason but now will miss his third season after missing his rookie season and part of last season due to knee issues.

Campbell, 24, was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when the Titans waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was re-signed to the practice squad and has bounced on and off the active roster while dealing with injuries.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in four games for the Titans and recorded three total tackles.