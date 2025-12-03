Titans LB Kyzir White Remaining In Tennessee

Titans LB Kyzir White, who was previously reported to have mutually agreed to part ways with the team, returned to practice on Wednesday, according to Paul Kuharsky.

White has been limited due to a hamstring injury and it appeared Tennessee would allow him to seek a fresh start. However, it appears he desires to remain with the team, at least for now.

White, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he opted to sign with the Eagles in 2022.

Once again a free agent in 2023, White signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Cardinals and reunited with HC Jonathan Gannon from their time together in Philadelphia. He signed with the Titans’ practice squad in early September and was elevated once.

In 2025, White has appeared in one game for the Titans and recorded three total tackles.