Titans LT Taylor Lewan Inactive After Suffering Apparent Knee Injury In Pregame Warmup

The Tennessee Titans announced that LT Taylor Lewan is among their inactive players for today’s game after he suffered an apparent knee injury during pregame warmups.

Lewan has worked his way back from an ACL tear he suffered last year and is coming off of a tough showing against the Cardinals and Chandler Jones.

Lewan, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.485 million rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option in 2017.

From there, Lewan signed a five-year, $80 million extension in 2017 that made him the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman at the time.

In 2021, Lewan has appeared in one game for the Titans, making one start for them at left tackle.