Titans LT Taylor Lewan Out For The Season With Knee Injury

Titans LT Taylor Lewan announced via his podcast’s Twitter account that he will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

We come to you with sad news The boy, Taylor Lewan, is out for the season after his knee injury in the Buffalo game last week — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) September 24, 2022

You can expect the team to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and bring someone up to the active roster in his place.

Lewan, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.485 million rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option in 2017.

From there, Lewan signed a five-year, $80 million extension in 2017 that made him the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman at the time.

In 2022, Lewan appeared in two games for the Titans, starting each game at left tackle.