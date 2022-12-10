Titans Make 10 Roster Moves For Week 14

The Tennessee Titans announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for Week 14.
The full list includes:
- Titans signed WR Chris Conley, LB Jack Gibbens and DB Greg Mabin to their active roster.
- Titans waived DL Larrell Murchison and O Jordan Roos.
- Titans placed LB David Long on injured reserve.
- Titans activated WR Racey McMath and DB Josh Thompson from injured reserve.
- Titans elevated RB Julius Chestnut and DB Davontae Harris to their active roster.
Long, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Tennessee.
Long is in the final year fo his rookie deal and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
In 2022, Long has appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 86 tackles, two interceptions and five pass deflections.
