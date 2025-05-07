Titans Make Three Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced three roster moves on Wednesday including signing DL James Lynch to a contract.

The Titans also waived WR Tay Martin and LB Kyron Johnson with injury designations. These two players would revert to injured reserve on Thursday should they clear waivers.

Martin, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers, but was

Martin was on and off of their practice squad before joining the Titans at the start of the 2024 season. He was eventually added to the 53-man roster.

In 2024, Martin appeared in one game for the Titans and caught a pass for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Lynch, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Vikings out of Baylor back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,985,996 rookie contract with the Vikings that included a $690,996 signing bonus.

Lynch was entering the final year of the deal and set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he tore his ACL in 2023. Minnesota re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2024 but cut him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Lynch joined the Titans on a one-year contract.

In 2024, Lynch appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 20 tackles, a sack and two pass defenses.