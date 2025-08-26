Titans Move On From 20 Players Ahead Of Roster Cutdown Deadline

The Tennessee Titans announced they have moved on from 20 players ahead of today’s roster cutdown deadline.
The Titans waived the following players:
- LB Brian Asamoah
- DB Kendell Brooks
- TE Drake Dabney
- OL Jaelyn Duncan
- OLB Ali Gaye
- DT Cam Horsley
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- WR Mason Kinsey
- RB Jordan Mims
- TE Thomas Odukoya
- DL Isaiah Raikes
- WR Xavier Restrepo
- OL Andrew Rupcich
- TE Josh Whyle
Tennessee released the following vested veterans:
- OL Brenden Jaimes
- LB Blake Lynch
- DB Amani Oruwariye
- WR James Proche II
- QB Trevor Siemian
- DL Carlos Watkins
Additionally, the Titans placed RB Tyjae Spears on injured reserve.
Spears, 24, was the AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and was also named first-team All-AAC his final year at Tulane. The Titans drafted him with the No. 81 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $5,490,614 rookie contract that included a $993,174 signing bonus. Spears is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.
In 2024, Spears appeared in 12 games for the Titans and rushed 84 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns while adding 30 catches on 35 targets for 224 yards and another touchdown.
