Titans Not Tendering RFA CB Darrell Baker Jr.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Titans are not tendering restricted free agent CB Darrell Baker Jr.

Pelissero adds Tennessee has interest in re-signing Baker, but he will now become an unrestricted free agent.

Baker, 27, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Georgia Southern. Arizona waived him with an injury settlement as a rookie and he caught on with the Colts’ practice squad.

Indianapolis waived him after camp in 2024 and he was immediately claimed by the Titans, where he spent the next two seasons.

In 2025, Baker appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 55 tackles and seven pass defenses.