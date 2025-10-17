Titans Officially Rule Out WR Calvin Ridley From Week 7, Among Four Players

The Tennessee Titans officially ruled out WR Calvin Ridley (hamstring), OLB Arden Key (quad), OL Blake Hance (knee), and WR Bryce Oliver (knee) from Week 7, per Jim Wyatt from the team’s site.

It’s a tough break for Tennessee’s already struggling offense, now without its No. 1 receiver going up against the Patriots.

As for Key, he’s now missed his second straight game after suffering a quad injury.

Ridley, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, it was tolled a year following his suspension for gambling. The Jaguars acquired the deal as a part of their trade for Ridley at the deadline in 2022.

He quickly tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after concluding his contract with Jacksonville, signing a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans that includes $50 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Ridley has appeared in six games and recorded 16 receptions for 290 yards (18.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.