Titans Place LB Jayon Brown & WR Cody Hollister On COVID-19 List

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve placed LB Jayon Brown and practice squad WR Cody Hollister on the COVID-19 list.

Brown, 26, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round in 2017 out of UCLA. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.67 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown re-signed with the Titans on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in 10 games for the Titans and recorded 55 tackles, one interception and two pass deflections.