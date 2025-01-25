Titans Plan To Give QB Will Levis Chance To Compete For Starting Job In 2025

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker said QB Will Levis would get a chance to compete for the starting job next year, as he’s still under contract.

However, he added the team has to be aggressive in exploring its options at the position this offseason, noting the poor play from under center was a major component in Tennessee’s 3-14 record.

“We’re going to leave no stone unturned,” Brinker said via Main Street Media. “We’re gonna look, whether it’s free agency or it’s the draft, and also within our own building here. We have Will. I think Will is a young player with a lot of physical skills. He’s been in a lot of offenses since college. Every year, he’s changing offenses, and it’s tough. It’s tough to play that. It’s the hardest position to play in sports. Will’s gonna get every opportunity to compete for the starting job as well next year.”

Brinker noted that having the No. 1 pick gives the team plenty of options and they’ll be diving into the upcoming class extensively to see if it makes sense to use the pick on a quarterback.

“We’re also going to do our due diligence because of how important that position is,” he said. “We obviously have the first pick in the draft, and there’s a lot that comes with that. We’ve got to figure that out. If any of these guys are worthy of that pick, we’ve got three months to try and figure that part out.”

Ultimately the level of investment the Titans make at quarterback will likely dictate how realistic Levis’ chances of winning a competition to start in 2025 actually are.

Levis, 25, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus.

In 2024, Levis appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 45 times for 183 yards.

We’ll have more on the Titans’ quarterback situation as the news is available.