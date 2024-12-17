Titans Planning Quarterback Change After Benching Will Levis Sunday

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are planning to make a switch at quarterback this week after benching QB Will Levis on Sunday.

Fowler says veteran QB Mason Rudolph is the most logical candidate to take over for Levis, as he has at other times this season.

There had been a few flashes from Levis since he returned to the lineup following a shoulder injury but turnovers and bad decisions have proven to be a hard habit for him to kick, and those resurfaced in a big way in a loss to the Bengals this past week.

Levis, 25, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus.

In 2024, Levis has appeared in 11 games for the Titans and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,916 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’s also rushed 41 times for 175 yards.

Rudolph, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal last year before signing a one-year contract worth up to $3.62 million with the Titans during this past offseason.

In 2024, Rudolph has appeared in five games for the Titans with three starts, completing 63 percent of his passes for 1,015 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s added 15 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Titans’ quarterback situation as the news is available.