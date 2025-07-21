Titans QB Will Levis To Have Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Titans QB Will Levis is set to undergo shoulder surgery on July 29th.

Rapoport adds the procedure will be on his throwing shoulder, and he will miss the 2025 season. He also mentions Levis has been dealing with a shoulder issue since last season and continued to practice, but the pain hasn’t completely gone away.

With Levis set to miss the entire season, there’s a clear pathway for first-round QB Cam Ward to be the unquestioned starter as Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle are the only other options in the room.

Levis, 25, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus.

In 2024, Levis appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 45 times for 183 yards.