Titans RB Tyjae Spears Diagnosed With High Ankle Sprain

Titans RB Tyjae Spears had to leave Saturday’s preseason game against the Buccaneers on a cart after limping off the field.

The good news for him and the team is that he appeared to avoid a more significant injury. Turron Davenport reports Spears has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

It’s a tricky injury that can take up to a month to fully recover from but Spears and the Titans have time with the first game not until September 7.

Spears, 24, was the AAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and was also named first-team All-AAC his final year at Tulane. The Titans drafted him with the No. 81 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $5,490,614 rookie contract that included a $993,174 signing bonus. Spears is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2024, Spears appeared in 12 games for the Titans and rushed 84 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns while adding 30 catches on 35 targets for 224 yards and another touchdown.