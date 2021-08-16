Titans Re-Sign LB Nick Dzubnar

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve signed LB Nick Dzubnar to a contract.

Dzubnar, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Cal Poly SLO back in 2015. He managed to make the 53-man roster in his rookie season but spent part of the 2016 season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Chargers waived Dzubnar coming out of the preseason in 2017 and he was on and off of their roster before eventually signing a two-year, $3.05 million contract with Los Angeles in 2018.

Dzubnar was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the Titans back in March of 2020.

In 2020, Dzubnar appeared in 16 games for the Titans and recorded 14 tackles.