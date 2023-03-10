Titans Releasing C Ben Jones

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Buck Reising of A to Z Sports, the Titans are releasing veteran C Ben Jones on Friday. 

Ben Jones

Reising writes Jones was given the option to retire or be released by Tennessee before electing to part ways with the organization. 

Cutting Jones frees up $3,706,666 in cap space and creates $4,586,667 in dead mone. 

Jones, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17.5 million contract that included $7.5 million guaranteed with the Titans for the 2016 season. 

Jones was entering the final year of his deal when he agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million extension in 2019. The Titans re-signed him to a two-year, $14 million contract last offseason and was set to earn a base salary of $5 million in 2023.  

In 2022, Jones appeared in 12 games for the Titans, starting all of them at center.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply