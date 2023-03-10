Titans Releasing C Ben Jones

According to Buck Reising of A to Z Sports, the Titans are releasing veteran C Ben Jones on Friday.

Reising writes Jones was given the option to retire or be released by Tennessee before electing to part ways with the organization.

Cutting Jones frees up $3,706,666 in cap space and creates $4,586,667 in dead mone.

Jones, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17.5 million contract that included $7.5 million guaranteed with the Titans for the 2016 season.

Jones was entering the final year of his deal when he agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million extension in 2019. The Titans re-signed him to a two-year, $14 million contract last offseason and was set to earn a base salary of $5 million in 2023.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 12 games for the Titans, starting all of them at center.