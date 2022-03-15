Titans Releasing CB Janoris Jenkins

Adam Schefter reports that the Titans are releasing CB Janoris Jenkins on Tuesday.

Jenkins, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He spent four years with the Rams before signing a five-year, $62.5 million contract that included $28.8 million guaranteed with the Giants.

Jenkins spent just over three seasons with New York before he was waived in 2019 and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints. New Orleans signed him to an extension last offseason, but was released last March.

The Titans signed Jenkins to a contract soon after.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Jenkins will free up $6,911,765 of available cap space while creating $3.2 million in dead money.

In 2021, Jenkins appeared in 14 games for the Titans and recorded 54 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and six pass deflections.