Titans Request To Interview Buccaneers Assistant GM John Spytek

According to Rick Stroud, the Titans have informed the Buccaneers that they plan to interview assistant GM John Spytek for their general manager job.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Titans’ GM vacancy so far:

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Browns assistant GM Catherine Raiche Hickman (Requested)

(Requested) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek (Requested)

Spytek began his player personnel career working as an intern for the Eagles back in 2005. He later had stints with the Lions, Browns, and Broncos before eventually being hired by the Buccaneers.

Tampa elevated Spytek director to Vice President of Player Personnel in 2021 and promoted him to assistant GM in 2023.

He was a candidate for the Vikings and Raiders’ general manager jobs back in 2022.