Titans Request To Interview Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds

According to Tom Pelissero, the Titans have requested to interview Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds for their general manager job.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Titans’ GM vacancy so far:

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Browns assistant GM Catherine Hickman (Requested)

(Requested) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie (Requested)

(Requested) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.

He drew interest for general manager jobs last year from the Raiders, Chargers, and Panthers.

We will have more news on the Titans’ general manager search as it becomes available.