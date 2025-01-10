Titans Request To Interview Packers Exec Jon-Eric Sullivan For GM Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans have requested to interview Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their general manager job.

The following is an update on the Titans’ GM search:

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Browns assistant GM Catherine Raiche Hickman (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)

Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.