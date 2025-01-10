Titans Request To Interview Packers Exec Jon-Eric Sullivan For GM Job

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans have requested to interview Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their general manager job. 

The following is an update on the Titans’ GM search:

  • Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Scheduled)
  • Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Scheduled)
  • Browns assistant GM Catherine Raiche Hickman (Scheduled)
  • Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Scheduled)
  • Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie (Interviewed)
  • Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek (Scheduled)
  • Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Scheduled)
  • Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry (Scheduled)
  • Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Scheduled)
  • Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)

Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016. 

The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022. 

