Titans Request To Interview Packers Exec Jon-Eric Sullivan For GM Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans have requested to interview Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their general manager job.
The following is an update on the Titans’ GM search:
- Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Scheduled)
- Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Scheduled)
- Browns assistant GM Catherine Raiche Hickman (Scheduled)
- Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Scheduled)
- Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie (Interviewed)
- Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek (Scheduled)
- Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Scheduled)
- Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry (Scheduled)
- Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Scheduled)
- Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)
Sullivan, 47, worked his way up the ranks at the Packers after originally being a scouting intern in 2003. He worked his way up to being a scout for Green Bay from 2008-2015 and was named director of college scouting in 2016.
The Packers hired him as their co-director of player personnel in 2018 and promoted him to vice president of player personnel in 2022.
