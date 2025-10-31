Titans Rule Out Four From Week 9, Including WR Calvin Ridley & DT Jeffery Simmons

The Tennessee Titans officially ruled out WR Calvin Ridley (hamstring), DT Jeffery Simmons (hamstring), OLB Arden Key (quad), and S Xavier Woods (hamstring) from Week 9, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Ridley has now missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury, while Simmons has now missed the last two.

Simmons, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the fourth year of his four-year, $12,663,750 rookie contract that included a $7,230,00 signing bonus.

The Titans then picked up his fifth-year option, which earned him $10.753 million fully guaranteed for 2023. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the team signed him to a four-year, $94 million extension.

Simmons is due a base salary of $17.5 million in 2025 and $20.173 million and $23 million over the final two seasons of his contract.

In 2025, Simmons has appeared in seven games for the Titans and recorded 30 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Ridley, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, it was tolled a year following his suspension for gambling. The Jaguars acquired the deal as a part of their trade for Ridley at the deadline in 2022.

He quickly tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after concluding his contract with Jacksonville, signing a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans that includes $50 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Ridley has appeared in six games and recorded 16 receptions for 290 yards (18.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.