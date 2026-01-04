Titans QB Cam Ward Has Grade 3 AC Joint Sprain

Update: Jeff Howe reports that Ward has suffered a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, and Ward is currently on the sideline in a sling.

The Titans ruled out QB Cam Ward after he suffered a right shoulder injury in the final game of the season.

The injury does not appear to be serious, and Ward is likely being held out given the fact that it is Week 18, yet if there is any additional information on the injury, we will have an update when it becomes available.

Ward, 23, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after receiving offers only from there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

The Titans used the No. 1 overall pick in round one on Ward. He signed a four-year, $48,757,500 contract that includes a $32,100,000 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In 2025, Ward appeared in al 17 games for the Titans and completed 60 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 38 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns.