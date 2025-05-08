Titans Sign Five Draft Picks

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve signed five of their nine draft picks to contracts.

The full list includes:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 1 Cam Ward QB 2 52 Oluwafemi Oladejo EDGE 3 82 Kevin Winston S Signed 4 103 Chimere Dike WR 4 120 Gunnar Helm TE 4 136 Elic Ayomanor WR Signed 5 167 Jackson Slater G Signed 6 183 Marcus Harris CB Signed 6 188 Kalel Mullings RB Signed

Winston Jr., 21, was a four-star prospect and the number seven overall safety in the 2022 recruiting class out of Maryland. He committed to Penn State in July 2021 and enrolled in June 2022. Winston received All-Big 10 Honorable Mentions in his sophomore season in 2023.

The Titans are projected to sign Winston to a four-year, $6,401,692 contract that includes a $1,295,776 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Winston appeared in 28 games, making 15 starts over three years recording 90 total tackles, six passes defended, one forced fumble, 3.5 tackles for loss and an interception.