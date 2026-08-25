Titans Sign LB Dyontae Johnson

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed LB Dyontae Johnson to a contract.

The Titans waived LB Dominique Hampton with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Johnson, 25, went undrafted out of Toledo in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He caught on with the Giants soon after but was among their final roster cuts and was re-signed to the practice squad.

Johnson spent the entire 2023 season on the practice squad before being re-signed to a futures deal by New York. He re-signed with New York as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason but was among the final roster cuts.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in two games for the Giants and recorded 11 total tackles.