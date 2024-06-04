Titans Sign Second-Round DT T’Vondre Sweat, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Tennessee Titans signed second-round DT T’Vondre Sweat to a rookie contract, according to Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Tennessee has now signed all seven of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 JC Latham OT Signed 2 T’Vondre Sweat DT Signed 4 Cedric Gray LB Signed 5 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. CB Signed 6 Jha’Quan Jackson WR Signed 7 James Williams S Signed 7 Jaylen Harrell EDGE Signed

Sweat, 22, was the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and also won the Outland Trophy for the 2023 season.

The No. 38 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $9,552,440 contract that includes a $3,767,228 signing bonus and will carry a $1,736,807 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Buccaneers DT Vita Vea.

During his five seasons with the Longhorns, Sweat played in 51 games and recorded 127 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 13 pass deflections.