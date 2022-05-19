Titans Sign Third-Round OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve signed third-round OT Nicholas Petit-Frere to a four-year contract.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Signed
|2
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|3
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|OT
|Signed
|3
|Malik Willis
|QB
|4
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|Signed
|4
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|5
|Kyle Philips
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Theo Jackson
|S
|Signed
|6
|Chance Campbell
|LB
|Signed
Petit-Frere, 20, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten as a junior. The Titans used the No. 69 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lanze Zierlein compares him to Dolphins OT Austin Jackson.
He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,455,740 contract that includes a $1,147,811 signing bonus.
During his three-year college career, Petit-Frere appeared in 33 games and made 19 starts, inclduing 12 at left tackle and seven at right tackle.
