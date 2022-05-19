Titans Sign Third-Round OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Jonathan Comeaux
The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve signed third-round OT Nicholas Petit-Frere to a four-year contract.

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Treylon Burks WR Signed
2 Roger McCreary CB  
3 Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Signed
3 Malik Willis QB  
4 Hassan Haskins RB Signed
4 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE  
5 Kyle Philips WR Signed
6 Theo Jackson S Signed
6 Chance Campbell LB Signed

 

Petit-Frere, 20, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten as a junior. The Titans used the No. 69 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lanze Zierlein compares him to Dolphins OT Austin Jackson. 

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,455,740 contract that includes a $1,147,811 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Petit-Frere appeared in 33 games and made 19 starts, inclduing 12 at left tackle and seven at right tackle. 

