Titans Signing DT Shy Tuttle

According to Adam Schefter, the Titans are set to sign veteran DT Shy Tuttle to a one-year contract after he was released by the Panthers on Tuesday.

Because Tuttle is a vested veteran, he will not need to pass through waivers before he can sign elsewhere.

Tuttle, 29, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.17 million deal and made the team each of his first three seasons.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career after being re-signed by the Saints as an RFA back in 2021. Tuttle then signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Panthers in March 2023.

Carolina released Tuttle coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Tuttle appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and recorded 46 tackles, a forced fumble and three passes defended.