Titans Signing G Kevin Zeitler To One-Year, $9M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Titans are signing G Kevin Zeitler to a one-year, $9 million deal.

He was among the top interior linemen available on the open market.

Zeitler, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals out of Wisconsin back in 2012. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.544 million rookie contract when the Bengals elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

From there, the Browns signed Zeitler to a five-year, $60 million deal that included $31.5 million guaranteed in 2017. He was later traded to the Giants as a part of the deal for WR Odell Beckham Jr.

New York opted to release Zeitler after two seasons and he quickly signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Ravens. Zeitler signed a one-year deal with the Lions last offseason.

In 2024, Zeitler appeared in 16 games for the Lions and started each time at guard.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available

2025 Free Agents list.