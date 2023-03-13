Titans Signing OT Andre Dillard To Three-Year, $29M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Titans are expected to sign OT Andre Dillard once the league year begins.

Garafolo adds that Dillard receives a three-year, $29 million contract from the Titans.

Dillard was looking for a chance to play after being buried on the depth chart in Philadelphia. Tennessee’s offensive line is wide open, including at left tackle.

Dillard, 27, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie contract with Philadelphia.

The Eagles declined Dillard’s fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Dillard appeared in 12 games for the Eagles.