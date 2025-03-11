Titans Signing Veteran P Johnny Hekker

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Titans are signing veteran P Johnny Hekker to a one-year fully guaranteed contract for the 2025 season.

Hekker previously worked with new TItans special teams coordinator John Fassel during their time together with the Rams.

Hekker, 35, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He was in the fourth year of his seven-year, $18.57 million when the Rams signed him to a two-year, $9.6 million extension through 2022 back in 2017.

He then signed a one-year extension worth $4.25 million with the team back in 2019 which extended his contract into the 2023 NFL season, but was cut loose in 2022 and later signed a three-year, $7.6 million deal that included $5 million guaranteed with the Panthers.

In 2024, Hekker appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and totaled 3,338 punt yards on 73 attempts (45.7 YPA) and 24 downed inside the 20-yard line.