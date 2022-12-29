Titans Starting QB Joshua Dobbs For Thursday Night Football

According to Justin Melo, the Titans are starting QB Joshua Dobbs in Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Tom Pelissero confirms Dobbs will suit up in place of third-round QB Malik Willis, who has struggled in his starting opportunities this season.

Dobbs, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in change for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of last year and was quickly claimed by the Steelers and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2021. He signed on with the Browns back in April but was cut loose to make room for Deshaun Watson. He then briefly caught on with the Lions practice squad.

The Titans signed Dobbs to their active roster earlier this month.

For his career, Dobbs has appeared in six games for the Steelers and recorded 10 completions on 17 pass attempts (58.8 percent) for 45 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, to go along with six rushing attempts for 31 yards (5.2 YPC).