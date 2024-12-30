Titans To Play Both QBs Will Levis & Mason Rudolph In Week 18

Titans HC Brian Callahan announced both QBs Will Levis and Mason Rudolph will play in Week 18, per Terry McCormick.

“I want to give Will another shot to play,” Callahan said. “He’s earned the right to play a little bit more football. The way he has handled this has been professional.”

Callahan added the fact that the Titans have lost the last two games since benching Levis for Rudolph factored into his decision.

Levis, 25, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus.

In 2024, Levis has appeared in 11 games for the Titans and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,916 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’s also rushed 41 times for 175 yards.

Rudolph, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,921,866 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.247 million in 2021 when he signed a one-year extension with a base value of $5 million.

Rudolph returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal last year before signing a one-year contract worth up to $3.62 million with the Titans during this past offseason.

In 2024, Rudolph has appeared in seven games for the Titans with five starts, completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,460 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s added 24 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Titans’ quarterback situation as the news is available.