Titans Told Multiple Teams DT Jeffery Simmons Is Not Available

Ian Rapoport reports that multiple teams called the Titans about a potential trade for DT Jeffery Simmons, but were told that he is not available.

Rapoport adds that with two years remaining on his contract after 2025, he could wind up receiving a massive contract extension from the team as they view him as a player to build their franchise around.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are likely to be active ahead of the trade deadline to try and add more picks. However, the Titans have persistently rebuffed inquiries regarding Simmons dating back to last year’s trade deadline.

Fowler and Rapoport mention that other Titans players are drawing trade interest, including DE Dre’Mont Jones, OLB Arden Key, CB Roger McCreary, and TE Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Key, McReary, and Okonkwo are all in contract years, so it makes sense that the Titans would be open to trading them away if they’re not planning to re-sign them.

Simmons, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of Mississippi State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the fourth year of his four-year, $12,663,750 rookie contract that included a $7,230,00 signing bonus.

The Titans then picked up his fifth-year option, which earned him $10.753 million fully guaranteed for 2023. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the team signed him to a four-year, $94 million extension.

Simmons is due a base salary of $17.5 million in 2025 and $20.173 million and $23 million over the final two seasons of his contract.

In 2025, Simmons has appeared in six games for the Titans and recorded 28 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

For more on potential Titans players who are available ahead of the trade deadline, check out our 2025 NFL Midseason Trade Block.