Titans Tweak P-Squad Before Week 13

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed OT Chandler Brewer to the practice squad and released WR Kristian Wilkerson in a corresponding move.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

WR Xavier Restrepo QB Trevor Siemian RB Jordan Mims DT Cam Horsley DE Carlos Watkins OL Clay Webb DT Timmy Horne LB Kyzir White TE Joel Wilson RB Blake Watson (Injured) T John Ojukwu DE David Ebuka Agoha (International) WR Lance McCutcheon DB Kemon Hall WR Hal Presley DB Keydrain Calligan DE Nate Lynn OT Chandler Brewer

Brewer, 28, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 before catching on with the Rams.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a futures contract with the Rams and bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad in 2022.

The Jaguars signed Brewer and brought him back to the practice squad after final cuts, later bringing him up to the active roster.

Brewer had a stint with the Saints but was cut loose in August of last year. He later signed to the Titans’ practice squad in November. Tennessee placed him on injured reserve in August and later cut him with a settlement.

In 2024, Brewer appeared in one game for the Titans.