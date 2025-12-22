Titans Tweak Practice Squad With Three Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed DT Isaiah Raikes and LB Cam Riley to the practice squad on Monday. 

titans helmet

To help make room, they also released WR Kristian Wilkerson

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Xavier Restrepo
  2. QB Trevor Siemian
  3. RB Jordan Mims
  4. DE Carlos Watkins
  5. OL Clay Webb
  6. DT Timmy Horne
  7. TE Joel Wilson (Injured)
  8. RB Blake Watson (Injured)
  9. T John Ojukwu
  10. DE David Ebuka Agoha (International)
  11. WR Lance McCutcheon
  12. DB Kemon Hall
  13. WR Hal Presley
  14. DB Keydrain Calligan
  15. T Chandler Brewer 
  16. LB Nate Lynn
  17. TE Cole Turner
  18. LB Cam Riley
  19. DT Isaiah Raikes

Wilkerson, 28, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State in 2020. He was waived coming out of the preseason as a rookie and signed on with the Patriots’ practice squad.

The Patriots signed him to a futures deal but waived him, at which point he was claimed by the Colts.

After being waived by the Colts, Wilkerson was picked up by the Raiders and bounced on and off their active roster over the past three years. The Raiders released him in May 2025 after signing him to a futures deal, and he caught on with the Bills.

He bounced on and off Buffalo’s practice squad and was released in November before joining the Titans’ practice squad.

In 2024, Wilkerson appeared in three games for the Raiders and recorded two receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown.

