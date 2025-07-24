Titans Waive DL Keondre Coburn

The Tennessee Titans waived DL Keondre Coburn, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s website.

This move was in correspondence with the Titans signing LB Jihad Ward.

Coburn, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year rookie contract but Kansas City elected to cut him loose in October 2023 and he caught on with the Broncos. Denver released him a month later and he re-joined Kansas City’s practice squad.  

Tennessee signed Coburn off the Chiefs’ practice squad in December 2023 and he re-signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Coburn appeared in 15 games for the Titans and recorded 14 tackles. 

