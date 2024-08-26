Titans Waive Nine Players

The Tennessee Titans announced they have waived nine players on Monday in the process of final roster cuts.

The full list includes:

LB JoJo Domann (injured) WR Tre’Shaun Harrison (injured) OT Brian Dooley DB Tay Gowan LB Mikel Jones LB Thomas Rush WR Sam Schnee TE Steven Stilianos P Ty Zentner

Gowan, 26, was a junior college transfer who started one season at UCF before opting out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Cardinals took Gowan with the No. 223 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Gowan was entering the first year of a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 million guaranteed with a $130,707 signing bonus when he was traded to the Eagles.

Philadelphia waived him coming out of the preseason in 2023 and he had a stint with the Vikings before being cut again. He later caught on with the Titans practice squad and was re-signed to a futures contract for the 2024 season.

For his career, Gowan has appeared in six games with the Eagles, Vikings and Titans and recorded two total tackles.