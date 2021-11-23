Titans Waive RB Adrian Peterson, Sign WR Golden Tate Among 13 Total Moves

The Titans are waiving RB Adrian Peterson, the team announced Tuesday.

The team is also signing WR Golden Tate as one of 13 total moves made on the day.

The @Titans have signed WR Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) and three others to the team’s practice squad. READ https://t.co/eDVuKI5c4m pic.twitter.com/Rf8H8jSQpL — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 23, 2021

The full list of moves includes:

Mike Garafolo says Peterson could still be back, potentially on the practice squad.

Tate, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract in Seattle before signing a five-year, $31 million contract that included $13.25 million with the Lions.

Tate was traded to the Eagles and made a base salary of $7 million for the 2018 season. The Giants later signed him to a four-year, $37.5 million contract that includes $23 million fully guaranteed.

He was entering the third year of his contract and was set to earn base salaries of $8.475 million and $5.975 million over the next two years when the Giants released him this past May.

In 2020, Tate appeared in 12 games and recorded 35 receptions for 388 yards receiving (11.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.

Peterson, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2007. After 10 seasons in Minnesota, Peterson signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Saints.

The Saints later traded Peterson to the Cardinals for a 2018 sixth-round pick back in 2017. However, Arizona cut him loose and he eventually signed on with Washington.

Washington brought Peterson back on a two-year contract worth $8 million that included an option before releasing him coming out of the preseason last year. He eventually signed on with the Lions. He was out of football for months before catching on with the Titans in November.

In 2021, Peterson has appeared in three games for the Titans and rushed 27 times for 82 yards (3.0 YPC) and a touchdown, adding four receptions on four targets for eight yards.