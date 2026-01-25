Titans Will Interview Thad Lewis For OC Position

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are planning to interview former Buccaneers assistant and NFL QB Thad Lewis for their offensive coordinator job on Monday.

Here is a look at the current candidates for the job:

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury Packers OC Adam Stenavich Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Ohio State) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll Former Buccaneers QBs coach Thad Lewis

Lewis, 38, went undrafted out of Duke in 2010 and wound up playing eight seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Rams, Browns, Lions, Bills, Texans, Eagles, 49ers, and Ravens.

For his career, he started six of his seven games for the Browns and Bills.

Lewis took his first coaching job in 2018 as an offensive analyst at UCLA. From there, he joined the Buccaneers as an assistant WRs coach in 2021. Tampa Bay promoted him to QBs coach in 2023, but he was fired in January of 2025.

We will have more on Lewis and the Titans coordinator job as it becomes available.